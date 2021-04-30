-
Former KSRO/Santa Rosa, CA Morning Co-Anchor Merle Ross Dies At 92
Longtime KSRO-A/SANTA ROSA, CA morning co-anchor MERLE ROSS died SUNDAY (4/25) after suffering a stroke, according to the SANTA ROSA PRESS DEMOCRAT. He was 92.
ROSS (real name MERLE ROSSMANN) joined KSRO in 1959 and was the late JIM GRADY's longtime morning co-host and partner on high school sports broadcasts. He retired in 1993 but continued to fill in on the station on occasion.