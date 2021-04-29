Facing Possible $1.5 Billion Antitrust Penalty

Just two weeks after announcing new executive leadership (NET NEWS 4/5), ALL ACCESS has learned TENCENT is reportedly facing a more than $1.5 billion “antitrust” penalty in CHINA with an emphasis on its TENCENT MUSIC subsidiary and the entity’s QQ MUSIC, KUGOU MUSIC, and KUWO MUSIC streaming services.

REUTERS shed light on the crackdown and $1.55 billion (¥10 billion) fine that TENCENT will reportedly have to pay, citing anonymous sources with knowledge of the matter. One of these individuals said of the SHENZHEN-headquartered conglomerate, which owns 20 percent of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP: “It would be impossible not to penalize TENCENT now that the campaign is in action.”

The campaign refers to the CHINESE government’s broader antitrust clampdown against internet and tech companies, which saw the STATE ADMINISTRATION FOR MARKET REGULATION (SAMR) slap ALIBABA with a staggering $2.8 billion fine about two weeks ago.

An article in DIGITAL MUSIC NEWS said, "The company, which dropped $415 million on LAZY AUDIO in JANUARY and inked a massive, multi-year licensing deal with WARNER MUSIC GROUP in MARCH, experienced a 5.37 percent stock-price slip today, when shares finished at $17.80 apiece – roughly $14 less than their late-MARCH high.

It’s unclear whether TENCENT MUSIC’s recent executive shuffles, including tapping former TENCENT VP ZHU “ROSS” LIANG to replace CUSSION KAR SHUN PANG as CEO, are related to the regulatory scrutiny from the CHINESE government, which banned audio-driven social platform CLUBHOUSE in FEBRUARY."

A key component of the scrutiny that TENCENT is facing centers on TENCENT MUSIC, per REUTERS once again, and the overarching conglomerate (roughly 30 percent of which belongs to SOUTH AFRICA’S NASPERS) should expect to “give up exclusive music rights” and “may even be forced to sell the acquired KUWO and KUGOU MUSIC apps.”

