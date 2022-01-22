Rule Changes

New rules and new categories are coming to the GRAMMY AWARDS, the RECORDING ACADEMY announced FRIDAY (4/30). Among the changes are the elimination of Nominations Review Committees and fewer categories in which voters may vote, as well as the consolidation of six craft categories into two.

The rule changes, effective immediately for the 64th annual awards set for JANUARY 22nd, 2022, include dropping the nominations review committees in general and genre fields in favor of a majority peer-to-peer vote (with craft categories retaining committees); limiting voters to voting in no more than 10 genre field categories, down from 15, with all voters participating in the Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist categories; and combining the Package Field, Notes Field and Historical Field into a single Presentation Field, and the Production, Non-Classical Field; Production, Immersive Audio Field; and Production, Classical Field into a single Production Field.

The two new categories, bringing the total to 86, are Best Global Music Performance and Best Musica Urbana Album.

Additional rule amendment proposals remain on the table for a future meeting, and the full rulebook for the 64th annual awards will be released in MAY.

"It's been a year of unprecedented, transformational change for the RECORDING ACADEMY, and I'm immensely proud to be able to continue our journey of growth with these latest updates to our awards process," said Chair/Interim Pres./CEO HARVEY MASON JR. "This is a new ACADEMY, one that is driven to action and that has doubled down on the commitment to meeting the needs of the music community. While change and progress are key drivers of our actions, one thing will always remain -- the GRAMMY AWARD is the only peer-driven and peer-voted recognition in music. We are honored to work alongside the music community year-round to further refine and protect the integrity of the awards process."

"The latest changes to the GRAMMY Awards process are prime examples of the RECORDING ACADEMY's commitment to authentically represent all music creators and ensure our practices are in lock-step with the ever-changing musical environment," said RECORDING ACADEMY Chief Industry Officer RUBY MARCHAND. "As we continue to build a more active and vibrant membership community, we are confident in the expertise of our voting members to recognize excellence in music each year."

"As an Academy, we have reaffirmed our commitment to continue to meet the needs of music creators everywhere, and this year's changes are a timely and positive step forward in the evolution of our voting process," said Chief Awards Officer BILL FREIMUTH. "We rely on the music community to help us to continue to evolve, and we're grateful for their collaboration and leadership."

