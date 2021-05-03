Mason

HUBBARD RADIO Country WIL/ST. LOUIS morning co-host MASON SCHREADER from the “MASON & REMY” show was let go on FRIDAY (4/30), according to several posts on his TWITTER account, including one showing his freshly-inked WIL tattoo (see it below). Co-host ZACHARY “REMY” HOESLY remains in mornings, paired with KASEY WASHAUSEN, who has been part of the morning show along with doing middays for the past year.

The ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH reports that MASON got the station-branded tattoo on his upper arm less than a week ago. In a statement he posed to TWITTER, MASON said, "I hope the best for everybody at WIL. It was an honor to be associated with those legendary call letters."

MASON & REMY joined WIL for afternoons in 2018 following a stint at then-Country WEBG/CHICAGO. They were previously paired in mornings and afternoons at Country KSD (93.7 THE BULL)/ST. LOUIS, pulling double duty in both ST. LOUIS and CHICAGO for a time. They shifted from afternoons to mornings at WIL in MAY of last year.

I just got fired pic.twitter.com/wTphseOGVk — Mason (@MasonShow) April 30, 2021

