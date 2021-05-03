Awards

The WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION gave out its annual awards on FRIDAY and SATURDAY evening (4/30-5/1), honoring work by WISCONSIN radio and television stations in 2020. The winners were chosen from 1,365 entries by 112 stations.



“When a crisis strikes, broadcasters are there to support their communities. The work WISCONSIN’s broadcasters did in 2020 was an excellent example of that,” said WBA President and CEO MICHELLE VETTERKIND. “The WBA awards always demonstrate our radio and TV stations’ commitment to serving their communities. In 2020 we saw it vividly each and every day. We’re so very proud of our industry’s commitment to service.”

The radio winners:

Station of the Year

News and Talk Radio

Large Market: GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE

Medium Market: SEEHAFER BROADCASTING Full Service WOMT-A-W300EE/MANITOWOC

Small Market: GOOD KARMA BRANDS Oldies WBEV-A/BEAVER DAM, WI

Music Radio

Large Market: MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic WJQM (93.1 JAMZ)/MADISON

Medium Market: MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Active Rock WOZZ (ROCK 94.7)/WAUSAU

Small Market: SPARTA-TOMAH BROADCASTING CO. Country WCOW-F (COW 97)SPARTA-LA CROSSE, WI

Social & Digital Media Operation of the Year

News and Talk Radio

Large Market: GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE

Medium Market: SEEHAFER BROADCASTING Full Service WOMT-A-W300EE/MANITOWOC

Small Market: GOOD KARMA BRANDS Oldies WBEV-A/BEAVER DAM, WI

Music Radio

Large Market: CITY OF MONONA low power WVMO-LP/MONONA, WI

Medium Market: NRG MEDIA Top 40 WHTQ (HOT 96.7)/WAUSAU

Small Market: SPARTA-TOMAH BROADCASTING CO. Country WCOW-F (COW 97)SPARTA-LA CROSSE, WI

News Operation of the Year

Large Market: GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE

Medium Market: MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WTAQ-A-F/GREEN BAY

Small Market: RADIO PLUS BAY CITIES Classic Hits WHYB (CLASSIC HITS 103.7)/MARINETTE, WI

Large Market Radio News and Talk

Best Morning Radio Show: GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE, "WISCONSIN'S MORNING NEWS

Best Radio Show: AUDACY Sports WSSP-A (1250 AM THE FAN)/MILWAUKEE. "THE BIG SHOW: LEROY BUTLER becomes first time finalist for the Hall of Fame"

Best Newscast: WTMJ, "WISCONSIN'S AFTERNOON NEWS"

Best Sportscast: WTMJ, GREG MATZEK

Best Continuing Coverage: WTMJ, "Unrest in KENOSHA"

Best Spot News: BACK PORCH RADIO BROADCASTING Variety WORT/MADISON, "Stop, Dont Go: SASY Neighborhood Pushes Against Removal Of Postal Services"

Best News Writing: iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WISN-A/MILWAUKEE, "A More Perfect Union"

Best Hard News/Investigative: WTMJ, "WISCONSIN Prison COVID-19 Outbreak"

Best Feature: UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MILWAUKEE News-Talk-Triple A WUWM/MILWAUKEE, "Owl Family Captures MILWAUKEE Suburb’s Heart During Coronavirus Pandemic"

Best Use of Audio in Radio News: WUWM, "Deputies Fraternize with RITTENHOUSE on Night of Fatal Shooting"

Best Live On-Scene Reporting: WTMJ, "MILWAUKEE Protests"

Best Interview: WISN, "JOSEPH MENSAH’s First Interview "

Best Sports Play By Play: iHEARTMEDIA Sports WTSO-A (1070 THE GAME)/MADISON, MADISON EAST-MADISON LA FOLLETTE

Best Significant Community Impact: WTMJ, "Kids 2 Kids Christmas"

Best Specialty Programming: WTMJ, "WTMJ 2021"

Best Promotional Announcement: WORT, "Bad Sister Heidi’s Year-End Giving"

Best Commercial or Underwriting Announcement: WSSP, "BROTHERS CONSOLIDATED HVAC; Too Loud" Best Humorous Commercial or Underwriting Announcement: WTMJ, "SENTRY FOODS"

Best Coverage of Civil Discourse and Social Change: WUWM, "Protests for Police Reform, Social Justice"

Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community: WUWM, "The Coronavirus Pandemic in WISCONSIN" Best Election Coverage: WUWM, "Election 2020"

Best Website: WTMJ

Best Web Story: WUWM, "MILWAUKEE's Lost Town of Lake"

Best Use of Social Media: WTMJ

Best Original Digital Content: WTMJ, "Convention Countdown"

Best Online Personality: WTMJ, BRYAN DEE

Best Online Breaking News Coverage: WTMJ, "MOLSON COORS shooting"

Medium Market Radio News and Talk

Best Morning Radio Show: MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Sports WKTY-A-K244AM/LA CROSSE, "WKTY MORNING SHOW WITH DAVE CARNEY"

Best Radio Show: WKTY, "THE GRANT BILSE SHOW"

Best Newscast: MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WTAQ-A-F/GREEN BAY, "WTAQ'S MORNING NEWS"

Best Continuing Coverage: MAGNUM COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WRJN-A/RACINE, "Continuing Riots in KENOSHA"

Best Spot News: WTAQ, "GREEN BAY BLM March"

Best News Writing: WTAQ, "Haunted GREEN BAY"

Best Hard News/Investigative: WTAQ, "GREEN BAY Riot"

Best Feature: SEEHAFER BROADCASTING Full Service WOMT-A-W300EE/MANITOWOC, "Area Man Granted His Dying Wish"

Best Use of Audio in Radio News: WTAQ, "VETERAN'S DAY"

Best Live On-Scene Reporting: WTAQ, "Election Day Is Here"

Best Interview: WOMT, "Previa Health Matters -- TOMI GENSKE"

Best Sports Play By Play: WOMT, KIEL at RONCALLI Girls

Best Specialty Programming: WOMT, "2020 LINCOLN HIGH SCHOOL Graduation"

Best Promotional Announcement: WOMT, "SEEHAFER News App"

Best Public Service Announcement: WOMT, "LAKE SHORE CAP"

Best Commercial or Underwriting Announcement: MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING News-Talk WIZM-A-K222AG/LA CROSSE, "A CHRISTMAS Most Soiur"

Best Humorous Commercial or Underwriting Announcement: WKTY, "HARDEN Rules"

Best Coverage of Civil Discourse and Social Change: WOMT, "MANITOWOC Race Relations"

Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community: WOMT, COVID-19 Coverage

Best Election Coverage: WTAQ, "Election 2020"

Best Website: MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WSAU-A-F/WAUSAU

Best Web Story: WSAU, "Arrest made decades later in 1984 WOOD COUNTY murder"

Best Use of Social Media: WOMT, "United As One Fundraiser"

Best Original Digital Content: WIZM, "Around River City: Lisa's Implants"

Best Online Personality: WOMT, LEE DOUGLAS

Best Online Breaking News Coverage: WOMT, "Protest Forms Outside WISCONSIN Aluminum Foundry"

Small Market Radio News and Talk

Best Morning Radio Show: HEARTLAND RADIO GROUP Classic Hits WRJO/EAGLE RIVER, WI, "WAKE UP WITH THE WOLF"

Best Radio Show: GOOD KARMA BRANDS Oldies WBEV-A/BEAVER DAM, WI, "BREAKTIME"

Best Newscast: WRJO, "Corona 2020"

Best Sportscast: WBEV. "Daily Dodge Sports"

Best Continuing Coverage: Classic Hits WHYB/MENOMINEE, MI-MARINETTE, WI, "COVID-19 Pandemic"

Best Spot News: WRJO, "EAGLE RIVER TRUMP Rally"

Best News Writing: WHYB, "Lake Perch Shortage"

Best Hard News/Investigative: WRJO, "Safer At Home Lifted"

Best Feature: WHYB, "Future Fund"

Best Use of Audio in Radio News: RESULTS BROADCASTING Classic Country WTCH-A/SHAWANO, WI, "Bus Driver Appreciation"

Best Live On-Scene Reporting: WHYB, "MENOMINEE COUNTY Election Results"

Best Interview: WBEV, "Neurodiversity (say that ten times fast)"

Best Sports Play By Play: WBEV, "BD Girls Punch Ticket To State"

Best Significant Community Impact: WRJO, "A Day With Angel Pledge-a-Thon"

Best Specialty Programming: WRJO, " Live FORK Contest"

Best Promotional Announcement: WWIS RADIO Classic Country WWIS-F (99.7 THE STAR)/BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI, "Happy Hours with JOSH DONOVAN"

Best Public Service Announcement: WBEV, "Childern's Radioton Amazon Smile"

Best Commercial or Underwriting Announcement: WRJO, "FRASIERS WINTER Is Coming"

Best Humorous Commercial or Underwriting Announcement: WRJO, "PRIME CHOICE Where Ya' Takin' Your Deer"

Best Coverage of Civil Discourse and Social Change: WRJO, "BUCKS March and KENOSHA Protest"

Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community: TKC Oldies WJMC-A/RICE LAKE, WI, "BARRON COUNTY COVID Q&A"

Best Election Coverage: WHITE PINE COMMUNITY BROADCASTING Variety WXPR/RHINELANDER, WI, "Election 2020 Coverage"

Best Website: WBEV

Best Web Story: WHYB, "LCS 25 Launched At MARINETTE MARINE"

Best Use of Social Media: WBEV

Best Original Digital Content: WBEV, "2 For The Road"

Best Online Personality: WWIS, MARY GERDES

Best Online Breaking News Coverage: WBEV, "Multiple People Shot In MAYVILLE"

Large Market Radio Music Format

Best Morning Radio Show: MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic WJQM (93.1 JAMZ)/MADISON, "KRISTA & THE MORNING RUSH"

Best Radio Show: WJQM, DJ FUSION

Best Newscast: SUN PRAIRIE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION low power WLSP-LP/SUN PRAIRIE, WI, "SUN PRAIRIE IN FOCUS"

Best Interview: AUDACY Triple A WMMM (105.5 TRIPLE M)/MADISON, "LIVE FROM STUDIO M with the BLACK PUMAS"

Best Original Feature: WJQM, "Breaking Bad News: MARTA Can't Sing In Wedding"

Best Live On-Site Broadcast Remote: CITY OF MONONA low power WVMO-LP/MONONA, WI, "Loud in the Library"

Best Use of Audio (non-News): WJQM, "VICKI GUNVALSON REALITY CHECK"

Best Sports Coverage: WMMM, "PACKERS Fake Crowd Guy"

Best Significant Community Impact: WJQM, "KRISTA's Road to Recovery with TELLURIAN and MADISON Police Officer JODI NELSON"

Best Specialty Programming: WJQM, "MADTOWN Mom Squad: Kiddos Give Fun Tips During COVID"

Best Promotional Announcement: WVMO, "Let's Connect"

Best Station Promo: WJQM, "Why Moms Love Wins"

Best Station Event Promo: WJQM, "Fire Fighters Save VALENTINE'S DAY with KRISTA & THE MORNING RUSH"

Best Client Event Promo: WVMO, "WINNEQUAH SCHOOL Donation"

Best Public Service Announcement: AUDACY Top 40 WXSS (103.7 KISS FM)/MILWAUKEE, "AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION: Teens Talk"

Best Commercial or Underwriting Announcement: WJQM, "Terror At TYROL"

Best Humorous Commercial or Underwriting Announcement: AUDACY Classic Hits WOLX/MADISON, "AARON WEBER GROUP: Move to MADISON"

Best Coverage of Civil Discourse and Social Change: WJQM, "Celebration of Life ANISA SCOTT"

Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community: MILWAUKEE RADIO ALLIANCE Alternative WLUM/MILWAUKEE, "FM102.1 Save Our Stages Radiothon"

Best Website: WVMO

Best Use of Social Media: WJQM

Best Original Digital Content: WVMO, "Zoomin' With WVMO"

Best Online Personality: WJQM, DJ FUSION

Best Live On-Site Coverage: WVMO, "SUNDAY AFTERNOON LIVE with BUZZ KEMPER"

Medium Market Radio Music Format

Best Morning Radio Show: NRG MEDIA Top 40 WHTQ (HOT 96.7)/WAUSAU, "KORI WITH A K AND THE MORE MUSIC MORNING SHOW -- What's The Secret"

Best Radio Show: MAGNUM COMMUNICATIONS Country WVTY/RACINE, VAN MCNEIL -- MAY 12, 2020

Best Newscast: MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WIFC/WAUSAU, "WIFC NEWS"

Best Interview: MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Active Rock WOZZ (ROCK 94.7)/WAUSAU, "Interiew With DIAMANTE"

Best Original Feature: WOZZ, "Artist Spotlight with WRITTEN BY WOLVES"

Best Use of Audio (non-News): MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Classic Hits WISM-F (GREATEST HITS 98.1)/EAU CLAIRE, WI, "A CHRISTMAS CAROL"

Best Sports Coverage: WIFC, TOM KING

Best Significant Community Impact: NRG MEDIA Country WYTE (Y106.5)/WAUSAU, "Y106.5 CMN Radiothon"

Best Specialty Programming: WISM, "A CHRISTMAS CAROL"

Best Promotional Announcement: NRG MEDIA Adult Hits WBCV (BIG CHEESE 107.9)/WAUSAU, "Flush 2020"

Best Station Promo: WHTQ, "15K Cash Stash"

Best Public Service Announcement: MAGNUM COMMUNICATIONS Country WQCC (KICKS 106.3)/LA CROSSE, WI, "ROTARY Lights of LA CROSSE"

Best Commercial or Underwriting Announcement: STEWARDS OF SOUND Christian AC WWIB/HALLIE-EAU CLAIRE, WI, "THE RAVEN TEAM -- Memories Start at Home"

Best Humorous Commercial or Underwriting Announcement: WWIB, "MASON COMPANIES Stop the Stress"

Best Coverage of Civil Discourse and Social Change: GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE News-Talk-Classical WGTD/KENOSHA, WI, "Shooting Gives Small Town No Choice But to Confront Racial Injustice and Inequality Issues"

Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community: MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Top 40 WIZM-F (Z93)/LA CROSSE, "COVID Interview"

Best Website: WOZZ

Best Use of Social Media: WAXX, "Eat, Drink, Shop Local this holiday season!"

Bet Live On-Site Coverage: WHTQ, "SPECIAL OLYMPICS WISCONSIN Closing Ceremonies"

Small Market Radio Music Format

Best Morning Radio Show: SPARTA-TOMAH BROADCASTING CO. Country WCOW-F (COW 97)SPARTA-LA CROSSE, WI, BEN & ARNIE

Best Radio Show: WCOW, RACHEL CHASE

Best Newscast: WCOW, ADAM ROBERTS

Best Interview: VACATIONLAND BROADCASTING AC WRLS-F/HAYWARD, WI, "KIKKAN RANDALL American Olympic Champion"

Best Original Feature: WCOW, "Free Music Free For All"

Best Live On-Site Broadcast Remote: WCOW, "Freedom Car Show"

Best Use of Audio (non-News): WCOW, "Turdy Point Buck"

Best Sports Coverage: RADIO PLUS BAY CITIES Country WLST (CAT COUNTRY 95.1)/MARINETTE, WI, "Sportscast 12/16/2020"

Best Significant Community Impact: WCOW, "Dream CHRISTMAS"

Best Specialty Programming: MORGAN MURPHY/QUEEN B Top 40 WPVL-F (EXTREME 107.1)/PLATTEVILLE, WI-DUBUQUE, IA, "Tribute to BRENT"

Best Promotional Announcement: WPVL, "FLO RIDA FRIDAYS"

Best Station Promo: TKC Classic Hits WKFX (99.1 THE FOX)/RICE LAKE, WI, "Lovin' the Lake Pontoon Giveaway"

Best Station Event Promo: WCOW, "COW 97's Virtual Fair Barn"

Best Client Event Promo: WCOW, "ARMED FORCES DAY Concert 2020"

Best Public Service Announcement: WCOW, "GAGE LEIS"

Best Commercial or Underwriting Announcement: MORGAN MURPHY/QUEEN B Country WGLR (97-SEVEN COUNTRY)/LANCASTER, WI, "POTOSI SALOON -- Fish Fry FRIDAY"

Best Humorous Commercial or Underwriting Announcement: WCOW, "PASTURE PRIDE CHEESE STORE"

Best Coverage of Civil Discourse and Social Change: WCOW, "COW97 Social Change Coverage"

Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community: WCOW, "Virtual Fair Barn"

Best Website: WGLR

Best Use of Social Media: WPVL

Best Original Digital Content: WHTL GROUP Classic Hits WHTL-F/WHITEHALL, WI, "WISCONSIN's Heartland"

Best Online Personality: WHTL, MIKE GILBERTSON

Best Live On-Site Coverage: WCOW, "Legendary Freedom Car Show"

