Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: The Weeknd Holds Top Spot; Bieber/Caesar/Giveon Runner Up; Machine Gun Kelly/Blackbear Top 3; Bruno/Anderson Paak Top 10

* THE WEEKND holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Save Your Tears" and is up another 428 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER continues to soar up the chart with "Peaches," featuring DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON, vaulting 7*-2* and is up 2353 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR are now top 3 with "My Ex's Best Friend," up 5*-3* - up another 671 spins

* THE KID LAROI is closing in on the top 5, up 9*-6* as "Without You" is +

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SILK SONIC crack the top 10 with "Leave The Door Open," up 11*-10* and are up nearly 1000 spins at +957

* ARIANA GRANDE soars 17*-12* and has three of the top 12 songs as "pov" is up 2054 spins

* DOJA CAT goes 20*-18* with "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA, up another 1635 spins and a stellar 3500 in two weeks

* CARDI B hits the top 20 with "Up," moving 21*-20* at +303 spins

* LIL NAS X continues to score spin gains north of 1000, as "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name,)" moves to 21* at +1031 spins

* KALI UCHIS leaps 34*-26* with "Telepatia," up 749 spins and is top 25 in audience impressions at #23

* REGARD scores the top debut at 32* with "You," featuring TROYE SIVAN & TATE MCRAE, up 945 spins

* BILLIE EILISH enters at 34* with "Your Power" with 1287 spins

* AJ MITCHELL debuts at 39* with "STOP," up 164 spins

* NESSA BARRETT is the final debut at 40* with "la die die," featuring JXDN, and is up 478 spins

Rhythmic: Bruno/Anderson Paak/Silk Sonic Hold #1; Bieber/Caesar/Giveon Closing In; Lil Tjay/6LACK Top 3; Giveon, Jack Harlow Top 20

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SILK SONIC spend a second week at #1 with "Leave The Door Open," at +182 spins*

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON post an identical 7*-2* move at Rhythmic as well with "Peaches," up 905 spins

* LIL TJAY and 6LACK are top 3 with "Calling My Phone," rising 6*-3* and is +743 spins

* POP SMOKE is heading toward another top 5 as "Hello," featuring A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE, up 8*-6* and is +367 spins

* GIVEON goes top 20 with "Heartbreak Anniversary," climbing 21*-18* and is +246 spins

* JACK HARLOW hits the top 20 as well, up 25*-20* and is up 193 spins

* POLO G with a huge 37*-26* jump with "Rapstar," up 761 spins

* KALI UCHS is up 34*-28* at Rhythmic (another format with a good move), and is +429 spins

* ROD WAVE, last week's top debut, is top 30 as "Tombstone" rises 33*-29*

* ERICA BANKS has this week's top debut at 35* with "Toot That," featuring BEAT KING, up 339 spins

* DRAKE enters at 38* with "Wants And Needs," featuring LIL BABY, up 111 spins

* YOUNG THUG & GUNNA debut at 39* with "Ski," up 407 spins

* The final debut at 40* with "Rule #1," featuring LIL YACHTY, up 252 spins

Urban: Drake Takes Top Spot; Mooski Runner Up; Pooh Sheisty/Lil Durk Top 5; Lil Tjay/6lack Top 10

* DRAKE has another chart topper with "What's Next?," climbing 3*-1* and is +585 spins

* MOOSKI is the runner up with "Track Star," climbing 5*-2* and at +548 spins

* POOH SHEISTY and LIL DURK go top 5 with "Back In Blood," up 6*-5* and +474

* LIL TJAY hits the top 10, up 12*-9* with "Calling My Phone," and +416 spins

* BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON PAAK/SILK SONIC are top 15, up 17*-12* with "Leave The Door Open," and +542 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO goes top 15 with "Time Today," rising 16*-14* and at +366 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON leap 27*-23* at Urban with "Peaches," up 403 spins

* POLO G has the top debut at 30* with "Rapstar," up 629 spins

* YOUNG THUG & GUNNA also score a debut at 33* with "Ski" at +643 spins

* ERICA BANKS & BEAT KING debut at 38* with "Toot That," up 300 spins

* YOUNG DOLPH & KEY GLOCK enter at 39* with "Aspen"

* NASTY C & ARI LENNOX come aboard at 40* with "Black & White"

Hot AC: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd Top 2; Maroon Nearing Top 5; Top 10 Tate; Dragons Top 15; The Kid Laroi, Bieber/Caesar/Giveon Score Big Spin Gains

* TAYLOR SWIFT spends a 2nd week at #1 with "Willow"

* She remains ahead of label mate THE WEEKND, who is +175 and holds at 2* with "Save Your Tears"

* MAROON 5 is nearing another top 5 with "Beautiful Mistakes," up 7*-6* and are up 221 spins

* TATE MCRAE goes top 10 with "You Broke Me First," moving 11*-9* and are +315 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS hit the top 15 with "Follow You," rising 17*-15* and are +337 spins

* THE KID LAROI is at 20* with "Without You" but scores nearly a 400 spin gain at +397 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR, and GIVEON move 23*-21* with "Peaches," and are +541 spins

* The lone debut comes from ARIANA GRANDE at "pov" at 36* at +133 spins

Active Rock: Pop Evil Scores Another #1; Seether Top 3; Greta Top 10; Zero 9:36 Top 15; Mammoth WVH, Royal Blood Top 20

* POP EVIL lands another chart topper as "Breathe Again" moves 3*-1* and is up 79 spins

* SEETHER goes top 3 with "Bruised And Bloodied," climbing 4*-3*

* GRETA VAN FLEET have another top 10 with "Heat Above," up 11*-10* and +97 spins

* ZERO 9:36 enter the top 15 with "Adrenaline," scoring a 141 spin gain on a 16*-14* move

* MAMMOTH WVH hit the top 20 with "Scarlet Cross," up 22*-19* and +114 spins

* ROYAL BLOOD are top 20 with "Typhoons," up 21*-20*

* LIGHT THE TORCH debut at 40* with "Wilting In The Light"

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold Top Spot; AJR Up To #4; Black Pumas Top 10; All Time Low Closing In; Band Camino Top 20

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS hold the top spot for a second week with "Shy Away" - up 337 spins

* AJR moves 5*-4* with "Way Less Sad," up 114 spins

* BLACK PUMAS enter the top 10 with "Colors," rising 102 spins

* ALL TIME LOW are nearig the top 10, up 12*-11* with "Once In A Lifetime," up 193 spins

* THE BAND CAMINO go top 20 with "1 Last Cigarette," up to 20* and +128 spins

* BILLIE EILISH has the top debut at 25* with "Your Power," with 507 spins

* HALF ALIVE come aboard at 26* with "What's Wrong" at +361 spins

* CHVRCHES vault 40*-29* with "He Said She Said," up 230 spins

* ALICE MERTON enters at 39* with "Vertigo"



Triple A: Lord Huron Holds Top Spot; Jon Batiste Top 3; Dragons Top 5; Black Keys Surge; Chet Faker Top 15; Michigander Top 20

* LORD HURON holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Not Dead Yet"

* JON BATISTE goes top 3, rising 5*-3* with "I Need You," up 5*-3*

* IMAGINE DRAGONS go top 5 with "Follow You," moving 6*-5*

* BLACK KEYS surge into the top 15 in their second week, up 20*-12* with "Crawling Kingsnake," at +124 spins

* CHET FAKER goes top 15 with "Low," rising 19*-15* and +64 spins

* MICHIGANDER is top 20, up 21*-19* with "Better"

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS "Shy Away" and LONE BELOW's "Dried Up River" debut

