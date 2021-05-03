Schlereth

BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (SPORTS RADIO 104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER has inked ESPN football analyst and former BRONCOS and REDSKINS star MARK "STINK" SCHLERETH to a multi-year contract extension, according to ABC affiliate KMGH-TV (DENVER 7)/DENVER BRONCOS insider TROY RENCK, who tweeted out the news on FRIDAY (4/30), confirmed by SCHLERETH's response the same day.

SCHLERETH has co-hosted mornings with MIKE EVANS on THE FAN since 2016 and previously hosted national shows at ESPN RADIO.

Per source, @markschlereth and 104.3 The Fan have agreed on a new multi-year extension. Schlereth and @MikeEvans1043 have broken ratings records, consistently finishing as Denver’s #1 radio show. Congrats to Stink. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) April 30, 2021

Thank you my friend I appreciate that and thanks to all the folks @1043TheFan The best radio station in the country bar none! https://t.co/0s3nZzQ8Gp — mark schlereth (@markschlereth) April 30, 2021

Huge shoutout to my family @1043TheFan I am humbled and honored to continue to work alongside the hardest working most talented people in the business! From the bottom of my heart thank you @1043TheFan and all our great listeners! — mark schlereth (@markschlereth) April 30, 2021

