Winners

The winners of the PENNSYLVANIA NEWS MEDIA ASSOCIATION's professional 2021 KEYSTONE MEDIA AWARDS for excellence in journalism by PENNSYLVANIA media outlets have been announced.

First place radio winners include:

Outstanding News Operation:

Radio I/Large Market: ESSENTIAL PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WESA/PITTSBURGH

Radio II/Small Market: WITF INC. News-Talk WITF/HARRISBURG

Best Newscast:

Radio I/Large Market: WESA, "MORNING EDITION Newscast 3/24/20," MARIA SCAPELLATO, DOUG SHUGARTS

Best Spot News Coverage:

Radio I/Large Market: WESA, "'This Is Not A Riot!' Hundreds March Through EAST END, BEECHVIEW; Doctors Protest In OAKLAND," KILEY KOSCINSKI, LIZ REID, KATIE BLACKLEY, SARAH KOVASH

Best Continuing Coverage:

Radio I/Large Market: WHYY INC. News-Talk WHYY/PHILADELPHIA, KEYSTONE CROSSROADS/AMERICA AMPLIFIED team, "The 2020 election through the eyes of PA voters"

Best Series:

Radio I/Large Market: WHYY, CHRISTOPHER NORRIS, "Police Reinagined: The Future of Public Safety"

Radio II/Small Market: STATEIMPACT PA, HARRISBURG, AMERICA AMPLIFIED team, "PENNSYLVANIA Voters, Amplified"

Best Investigative Reporting:

Radio I/Large Market: WHYY, RYAN BRIGGS, "A PHILLY Lawyer evicts people for sity courts. She's married to a judge who presides over evictions"

Radio II/Small Market: WITF, BRETT SHOLTIS, "She's Breaking Down"

Best Enterprise Reporting:

Radio I/Large Market: WHYY, MALKEN SCOTT, "The Impact of Police Violence On Health"

Radio II/Small Market: WITF, ANTHONY OROZCO, "One day, two cities, two shootings, two different responses"

Best Feature:

Radio I/Large Market: WESA, LUCY PERKINS, "Amid Concerns Of Suppression, Black Voters In PITTSBURGH Turn To Early Voting"

Radio II/Small Market: WITF, BRETT SHOLTIS, "After inmates speak out, woman with mental illness gets help"

Best Documentary:

Radio I/Large Market: WESA, MARGARET J. KRAUSS, "Land & Power"

Radio II/Small Market: WITF, TIM LAMBERT, "When the State Stopped"

Best Public Service:

Radio I/Large Market: WESA,ARIEL WORTHY, "Some Worry Coronavirus Will Amplify Racial Disparities In Health Care"

Best Reported/Anchor:

Radio I/Large Market: WESA,LUCY PERKINS

Best Regularly Scheduled News Or Sports Talk Program:

Radio I/Large Market: WESA, KEVIN GAVIN, MARYLEE WILLIAMS, JULIA ZENKEVICH, "THE CONFLUENCE: TREE OF LIFE Community Still Grieving, Healing Two Years After Attack"

Best Digital Presence:

Radio I/Large Market: WESA, SANDRA CLARK, MELONY ROY

Best Use of Sound:

Radio I/Large Market: WHYY, PETER CRIMMINS, "PHILLY musician offers serenades for hire for those sheltering at home"

Radio II/Small Market: WITF, BRETT SHOLTIS, "Hundreds in PENNSYLVANIA turned out for a GOP rally despite coronavirus warning"

