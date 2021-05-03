Boost Radio In Minneapolis-St. Paul

On SUNDAY (5/21), GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING Christian Hip Hop W225AP-FM (92.9 BOOST RADIO POP, HIP HOP & HOPE)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL became the third market added to its new network expansion.

W225AP-FM is a translator feeding BOOST RADIO from EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Contemporary Worship KMWA-HD2 (96.3)/ MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL. Look for BOOST RADIO to enter more markets in the coming weeks, including PITTSBURGH and FAYETTEVILLE, NC thanks to EMF's partnership with GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING.

