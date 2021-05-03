Smiley & Hughley

CUMULUS MEDIA R&B WLXC (KISS 103.1)/COLUMBIA, SC has revamped its drive times. REACH MEDIA's syndicated THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW is now on in AM drive and REACH's THE D.L. HUGHLEY SHOW has taken over the afternoons.

The rest of the day will include DEE DEE RENEE 10a-1p, CHRIS CONNORS 1-3p, and JOHNNY GREEN from 7p-mid.

PD CHRIS CONNORS said, “We’ve strengthened our lineup to better serve the COLUMBIA community. We think our listeners will respond in a big way to our two new weekday shows, THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW and The D.L. HUGHLEY SHOW, as well as the other shows they love and tune into on KISS 103.1 throughout the day. Let the fun begin.”

THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW takes over for the CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE syndicated "RICK AND SASHA SHOW" that recently stopped production (NET NEWS 3/16).

« see more Net News