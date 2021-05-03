Charleston, SC

CUMULUS MEDIA/CHARLESTON, SC has made morning adjustments for Urban WWWZ (Z93 JAMZ) and R&B WMGL MAGIC (107.3).

PREMIERE NETWORKS "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" has debuted at Z93 JAMZ and REACH MEDIA's "THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW" has shifted over from Z93 to sister station MAGIC 107.3.

PD KATHY BROWN said, “THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW has been an absolute beast in mornings with a legacy of #1 wins on Z93 JAMZ. As the show moves to its new home on our adult sister station MAGIC 107.3, the laughter, music and commitment to the community continues. RICKEY SMILEY is a true professional and passes the torch to THE BREAKFAST CLUB on Z93 JAMZ.

“We are so excited to have THE BREAKFAST CLUB on our station with CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, A MONCK’S CORNER, SOUTH CAROLINA, native. The show aligns with our target demographic and reflects the Hip-Hop culture that has a strong voice across the country. THE BREAKFAST CLUB is the voice that needs to be heard on Z93 JAMZ."

CHARLAMAGNE began his radio career at Z93 JAMZ as an intern. THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW takes over for the CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE syndicated "RICK AND SASHA SHOW" that recently stopped production (NET NEWS 3/16).

