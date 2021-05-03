Lineup Revealed

AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK Country KOKE/AUSTIN has revealed the lineup for its KOKEFEST 2021, set to take place on FRIDAY, AUGUST 6th through SATURDAY, AUGUST 7th at HUTTO PARK at BRUSHY CREEK (NET NEWS 1/25). CLAY WALKER, AARON WATSON, KEVIN FOWLER, JOSH WARD and KYLIE FREY will take the stage on FRIDAY, and KOE WETZEL, PAT GREEN, READ SOUTHALL BAND, CODY CANADA & THE DEPARTED, MIKE RYAN, GIOVANNIE & THE HIRED GUNS and AUSTIN MEADE will be featured on SATURDAY. Tickets go on sale on FRIDAY, MAY 10th at 9a at KokeFest.com.

“I feel like there's going to be some magic over the course of AUGUST 6th and 7th at KOKEFEST,” said KOKE-FM Operations Director ERIC RAINES. “This year’s lineup sets itself up to be one of the best we've ever had. There is something for every music lover over the course of the two days.”

Past KOKEFEST headliners include CODY JOHNSON, PARKER McCOLLUM, WATSON, WETZEL, TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS, ROBERT EARL KEEN and MARK CHESNUTT.

