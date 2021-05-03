Dickerson

TRIPLE TIGERS recording artist RUSSELL DICKERSON is partnering with the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's (CMA) philanthropic arm, THE CMA FOUNDATION, as a CMA FOUNDATION Artist Brand Ambassador in support of music students and educators. DICKERSON will perform at the GRAND OLE OPRY on SATURDAY, MAY 8th in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week (which begins TODAY 5/3), with the show benefitting the CMA FOUNDATION.

“As a child, RUSSELL was surrounded by family who strongly believed in music education,” said CMA FOUNDATION Executive Dir. TIFFANY KERNS. "He can speak to how music instills confidence, teamwork and why it positively influences many other areas of life. We thank RUSSELL for joining us to raise our voices in support of equity in music education and helping further drive our mission forward with making sure all students across the U.S. have access to participate in quality music programs.”



“I've never not been a student of music, and started out in children's choir at church,” said DICKERSON. “My mom was my 4th grade music teacher, and I was in band from 6th grade to senior year. I look back on my school years and get choked up sometimes thinking about some of my incredible teachers. They're making a huge impact on the lives of their students whether they see it or not. Music education is the foundation and backbone of everything I am today.”

DICKERSON joins the CMA FOUNDATION’s Artist Ambassador collective alongside JIMMIE ALLEN, LINDSAY ELL, MADDIE & TAE and ASHLEY McBRYDE.

