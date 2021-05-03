Cardle and Woolley

Effective immediately, AUDACY's News/Talk KJCE-A (TALK 1370AM)/AUSTIN has added the morning news and talk program “CARDLE and WOOLLEY," which will air weekdays from 7a to 9a (CT). The live show will cover political issues of AUSTIN and TEXAS to WASHINGTON, featuring expert guests and listener calls.

“We are excited to provide AUSTIN and CENTRAL TEXAS with a new local outlet to join the conversation on issues and concerns people have that affect our area,” said AUDACY AUSTIN SVP and Market Mgr. BOB MACKAY. “The combination of JIM and LYNN’s opinions and perspective will be informative and entertaining as we aim to serve the community.”

JIM CARDLE is known as the publisher of the online political newsletter “TEXAS Insider" (TexasInsider.org). He brings his 30 years of political experience from his years on Capitol Hill and the H.W. BUSH administration.

LYNN WOOLLEY, a radio veteran, brings more than 30 years of talk radio experience from markets across TEXAS, including more than 24 years as host of the syndicated “The LYNN WOOLLEY Show” heard in several TEXAS markets. He’s also worked as a radio news anchor in DALLAS and AUSTIN, a political writer for The DALLAS Morning News and "The Epoch Times." He has worked on the ad agency side of the business in his native TEMPLE and across much of CENTRAL TEXAS.

“CARDLE and WOOLLEY" is available nationwide on the AUDACY app and website. Follow KJCE-A on TWITTER, FACEBOOK, and INSTAGRAM.

