Yahoo and AOL Sold

To focus on its wireless networks and other internet provider businesses, VERIZON is unloading its media properties, AOL and YAHOO!, to private equity firm APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT for $5 billion. When the transaction closes in the second half of 2021, VERIZON will get $4.25 billion in cash while retaining a 10% stake in the new YAHOO!, which includes TECHCRUNCH, YAHOO FINANCE, ENGADGET and AOL.

In 2020, VERIZON sold HUFFPOST to BUZZFEED. It recently also sold off or shut down other media properties including TUMBLR and YAHOO ANSWERS. In 2015, VERIZON bought AOL for $4.4 billion, followed by YAHOO! in 2017 for $4.5 billion.

