Coming in July

BIG KENNY ALPHIN of Country duo BIG & RICH will star in a new weekly series premiering on CIRCLE NETWORK on THURSDAY, JULY 8th at 8:30p (ET). The 10-episode show, “BIG KENNY’s Crank It Up Garage,” will feature “30 minutes of the most outrageous, incredible and mind-blowing custom creations in AMERICA,” according to PR materials. “Fueled by an authentic fascination with custom creations, host BIG KENNY alongside wingman and producer CHARLIE PENNACHIO scope out and travel to meet the builders of various one-of-a-kind special projects,” including custom cars, motorcycles, boats, planes and other forms of transportation.

“This is a show for the whole family,” said BIG KENNY. “The guys are going to love seeing these incredible builds and how they were accomplished. The wives are going to love seeing these builders tear up and share true emotion talking about how their families supported them throughout the process, and the kids are just going to go crazy when they see us run them. There’s a message of inspiration woven into every episode, and we are excited to share it with the world.”

The series is produced by OSWALD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, in association with POWWOW PICTURES, BIGKENNY.TV and JETT ENTERTAINMENT. Executive producers are BIG KENNY, PENNACHIO, MARK OSWALD and series director DAVID “DOC” ABBOTT.

