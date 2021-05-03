McMorris

REACH MEDIA/URBAN ONE National News Correspondent EBONY MCMORRIS has joined AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORKS (AURN) as WHITE HOUSE news correspondent. MCMORRIS previously worked as an assignment editor for NBC O&O WRC-TV (NBC 4)/WASHINGTON and as a researcher for THE CHRIS MATTHEWS SHOW."

MCMORRIS said, “For such a time as this, it is an honor to join the AURN family as their WHITE HOUSE Correspondent during such a pivotal and monumental point in history. In taking this role, I am reminded of ALICE DUNNIGAN, the first African American woman to receive WHITE HOUSE credentials. who said, ‘While the role of the Black press is that of objectively reporting the news as it happens, it has another function equally as important - that of fighting oppression.’”

AURN’s SVP/Programming ADRIANE GAINES added, “We are excited to have EBONY join our AURN team and expand our vision by creating and executing real news that reflects the challenges and triumphs in our society. Her presence on CAPITOL HILL helps capture the drumbeat of our political arena.”

