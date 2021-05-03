-
Three More Radio Licensees Agree To Settle Public File Violations By Consent Decree With FCC
Three more radio station licensees have agreed to Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle online public file violations.
SANTAMARIA BROADCASTING, INC. (KMNV-A/ST. PAUL, MN), 5 STAR COMMUNICATIONS INC. (KVHT and KVTK-A/VERMILLION, SD), and CARIBBEAN MEDIA GROUP, INC. (WPOM-A/RIVIERA BEACH, FL and WIRA-A/FORT PIERCE, FL) have agreed to the Consent Decrees; The agreements, as with several previous settlements issued by the FCC, require development and adherence to a compliance plan but do not assess fines.