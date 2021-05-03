More Consent Decrees

Three more radio station licensees have agreed to Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle online public file violations.

SANTAMARIA BROADCASTING, INC. (KMNV-A/ST. PAUL, MN), 5 STAR COMMUNICATIONS INC. (KVHT and KVTK-A/VERMILLION, SD), and CARIBBEAN MEDIA GROUP, INC. (WPOM-A/RIVIERA BEACH, FL and WIRA-A/FORT PIERCE, FL) have agreed to the Consent Decrees; The agreements, as with several previous settlements issued by the FCC, require development and adherence to a compliance plan but do not assess fines.

« see more Net News