Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for APRIL 26-MAY 2 showed downloads up 9% from the previous week and up 17% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from APRIL 27, 2020 to MAY 2, 2021 was +16% for Arts, +11% for Business, +22% for Comedy, -9% for Education, +24% for History, +16% for News, +24% for Science, +12% for Society & Culture, +20% for Sports, and +47% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was +11% for Arts, +21% for Business, +5% for Comedy, -2% for Education, +17% for History, +13% for News, +1% for Science, +8% for Society & Culture, +10% for Sports, and -3% for True Crime.

