New Division of Sandbox Entertainment

NASHVILLE-based artist management firm SANDBOX ENTERTAINMENT has launched SANDBOX SUCCESSION, a newly formed division providing comprehensive estate management services for celebrity clients. The division will be led by JOSH MATAS, who joined SANDBOX in 2015.

The new division has most recently signed NASCAR Hall of Famer RICHARD PETTY, and also counts the estates of late American icons JOHNNY CASH, JUNE CARTER, and THE CARTER FAMILY as clients. Its services include brand development and partnerships; merchandising and licensing; hospitality; exhibitions; live performances; and entertainment development across film, television, music, content, gaming and books.

“I’m thrilled to announce the creation of SANDBOX SUCCESSION which is a natural extension of the artist-first mentality that drives all of our businesses,” said SANDBOX ENTERTAINMENT Pres./CEO JASON OWEN. “It’s an honor and a privilege to work with the estates of these icons. We look forward to preserving and furthering their enduring legacies.”

“JASON and I both come from branding backgrounds, and I got a unique opportunity early on in my time at SANDBOX to work with JOHNNY CASH’s estate,” said MATAS. “The depth of this work emphasized the importance of managing these critical brands. Audiences have shown a continued reverence for this particular collection of individuals, and that's where we as brand managers are excited by the idea of not only presenting sustainable business models, but also continuing to tell their stories as a pillar of the greater cultural landscape.”

