Byron (Photo: Chris Hornbuckle)

NASHVILLE-based BIG LOUD has signed rising songwriter JOHN BYRON to his first publishing deal. His latest cut, CHRIS LANE’s “Summer Job Money,” is BYRON’s third consecutive album cut from an artist signed to BIG LOUD’s label division, following SEAN STEMALY’s “Hello, You Up” and MORGAN WALLEN’s “865.”

“I feel immensely blessed to be a part of one of the most influential companies in the entire industry,” said BYRON. “BIG LOUD was the one place I wanted to sign with. It honestly still feels like a miracle every time I get to walk into the building. Every single night, I thank GOD for making it part of His plan for me. It's the same for being a co-writer on these songs. I love and respect these guys who I'm lucky enough to say have become my friends.”

“From the moment JOHN started sharing his songs and writing with our writers, working together felt like a perfect fit,” said BIG LOUD Senior Dir./A&R MICHAEL GIANGRECO, who has been friends with BYRON since the 7th grade. “JOHN’s attitude and work ethic speak volumes. We couldn't be more proud that he chose BIG LOUD to be his publishing home.”

A native of BRENTWOOD, TN, BYRON is a graduate of NASHVILLE’s BELMONT UNIVERSITY with a degree in Entertainment Industry Studies.

