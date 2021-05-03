Motion Denied

The NINTH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS has rejected ED STOLZ's emergency motion to dismiss receiver LARRY PATRICK and enjoin the sale of three of his stations -- Top 40 KREV-F (92.7 REV THE REVOLUTION)/ALAMEDA-SAN FRANCISCO, Top 40 KFRH (104.3 NOW FM)/NORTH LAS VEGAS and Top 40 KRCK/MECCA-PALM SPRINGS -- to VCY AMERICA has been denied.

Judges MARY H. MURGUIA and DANIEL A. BRESS issued the denial on THURSDAY (4/29), but BRESS added a concurrence leaving the door open for STOLZ to refile without prejudice "upon a proper showing, demonstrating compliance with court orders sufficient to obviate the need to sell their radio licenses." STOLZ lost the stations to receivership after failing to pay music royalties owed to several performing rights organizations and publishers; he has attempted to claim that amounts he later deposited with the court should allow him to reclaim the licenses and settle the matter, but the courts have thus far disagreed,

