SIRIUS XM launched a pop-up channel to honor all people of faith. In a partnership with PRAY.COM, SIRIUS XM’s PRAY.COM channel 154 will also broadcast the 70th National Day of Prayer live on THURSDAY (5/6).

Thursday's event will feature appearances from popular artists, pastors, and celebrities, including LECRAE, BROOKE LIGERTWOOD, JACK GRAHAM, RONNIE FLOYD, MARK DRISCOLL and MILES MCPHERSON.



GRAMMY Award-winning Christian hip hop artist LECRAE said, “Any day that we are not praying is a day that we are depending on ourselves to make things happen. Spending time in prayer is usually not on our priority list because we’ve got so many things to do. But you can pray as you go, you can pray on the move, you can pray on the drive -- you can pray anywhere.”

The National Day of Prayer started with JOHN HANCOCK in 1775 and has been celebrated as an important aspect of the American tradition. More recently, Congressional law was established by unanimous approval and signed by President TRUMAN in 1952. That law was modified in 1988 by Congress and signed by President REAGAN, designating the first THURSDAY in MAY as the National Day of Prayer.



SIRIUS XM’s PRAY.COM channel 154 is available now and will run throughout the week.

