Returning June 4th

P&G and iHEARTMEDIA announced TODAY (5/3) CAN'T CANCEL PRIDE will return JUNE 4th this year. The virtual relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ community will feature performances and appearances from the most influential voices in the community as well as the biggest names in culture and entertainment. The event will stream on iHEARTRADIO’s YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM TV pages, iHEARTRADIO’s PRIDERADIO.com and broadcast on iHEARTMEDIA radio stations nationwide and on the iHEARTRADIO app on JUNE 4th at 9p local time.

The full line up will be announced soon and this year, they will again partner with THE GREATER CINCINNATI FOUNDATION to administer and distribute financial support raised to LGBTQ+ organizations with a track record of positive impact and support of the community, including GLAAD, SAGE, THE TREVOR PROJECT, the NATIONAL BLACK JUSTICE COALITION, CENTERLINK and OUTRIGHT ACTION INTERNATIONAL.

In 2020, the first-ever CAN’T CANCEL PRIDE: A COVID-19 RELIEF BENEFIT FOR THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY took place on JUNE 25th. The virtual relief benefit helped raise visibility and funds for LGBTQ+ communities most impacted by COVID-19; the pandemic had a damaging effect on the fund-raising efforts that LGBTQ+ organizations rely on to survive. Partnering with six organizations with a long track-record in creating positive change within the community, CAN’T CANCEL PRIDE raised over $4 Million with true authenticity and life-saving impact. Previous guest stars include ADAM LAMBERT, BEN PLATT, BIG FREEDIA with TANK AND THE BANGAS, KATY PERRY, KIM PETRAS, MELISSA ETHERIDGE, SIA, RICKY MARTIN and CARLA MORRISON, as well as JOHN CAMERON MITCHELL, NEIL PATRICK HARRIS, DARREN CRISS, ANDREW RANNELLS and more.

