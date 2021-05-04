May 11th

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. SANJAY GUPTA is debuting his new podcast "CHASING LIFE" on MAY 11th. The show will offer help for listeners on dealing with the post-pandemic world.

GUPTA said, “As we’re entering a new -- and more hopeful -- phase of this pandemic, now seemed like a worthy point in time to start a new podcast with recovery and reflection in mind. While we may never be able to replicate a pre-2020 world, I hope we can all start moving forward and start chasing life again."

