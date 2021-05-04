-
CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta To Debut 'Chasing Life' Podcast May 11th
May 4, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. SANJAY GUPTA is debuting his new podcast "CHASING LIFE" on MAY 11th. The show will offer help for listeners on dealing with the post-pandemic world.
GUPTA said, “As we’re entering a new -- and more hopeful -- phase of this pandemic, now seemed like a worthy point in time to start a new podcast with recovery and reflection in mind. While we may never be able to replicate a pre-2020 world, I hope we can all start moving forward and start chasing life again."