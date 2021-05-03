-
Window Opens For Marconi Radio Awards Nominations
May 3, 2021 at 1:01 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has opened the window for nominations for the 2021 MARCONI RADIO AWARDS. Applications will be accepted through MONDAY, MAY 31st.
A total of 23 awards are up for grabs in the following categories:
Legendary Station of the Year
Legendary Manager of the Year
Radio Station of the Year by Market Size
Radio Station of the Year by Format
Personality of the Year by Market Size
Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year
Best Radio Podcast of the Year
Finalists will be announced in JULY, with winners announced at the RADIO SHOW in LAS VEGAS OCTOBER 13th-14th.