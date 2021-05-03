Nominations Now Accepted

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has opened the window for nominations for the 2021 MARCONI RADIO AWARDS. Applications will be accepted through MONDAY, MAY 31st.

A total of 23 awards are up for grabs in the following categories:

Legendary Station of the Year

Legendary Manager of the Year

Radio Station of the Year by Market Size

Radio Station of the Year by Format

Personality of the Year by Market Size

Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year

Best Radio Podcast of the Year

Finalists will be announced in JULY, with winners announced at the RADIO SHOW in LAS VEGAS OCTOBER 13th-14th.

