Kicks Off June 6th

BLUEGRASS PRIDE, a BAY AREA-based nonprofit whose mission is to uplift LGBTQ+ musicians and creators in roots music, announced TODAY (5/3) its second annual virtual festival and fundraising event, PORCH PRIDE, which will take place throughout the month of JUNE.

Over the course of PRIDE month, PORCH PRIDE will feature performances by LAVENDER COUNTRY, RAINBOW GIRLS, GANGSTAGRASS, PO’ RAMBLIN’ BOYS, JAKE BLOUNT, SUNNY WAR, and many more, plus a virtual BLUEGRASS PRIDE brunch and open house, a beginner-friendly jam-along, and more.

In 2020, after the pandemic forced BLUEGRASS PRIDE to cancel its in-person PRIDE Parade programming, the organization made the pivot online, hosting a two day livestream festival featuring upwards of 12 hours of music that raised more than $23,000 for the LGBTQ+ and allied artists on the lineup. This year, the BLUEGRASS PRIDE Board of Directors has expanded that two-day festival into a month-long event, kicking off on JUNE 6th with LAVENDER COUNTRY LIVE with BLUEGRASS PRIDE hosted by critically acclaimed musician, scholar, and BLUEGRASS PRIDE board member JAKE BLOUNT.



All of the event’s virtual programs are free to view and attend, but organizers encourage its fans, followers, and listeners to donate to support the musicians on its lineups and the ongoing work of BLUEGRASS PRIDE.

