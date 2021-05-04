Campbell

GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KFAQ-A/TULSA morning host PAT CAMPBELL will not be returning to his show, the station tells ALL ACCESS. CAMPBELL, who had hosted on KFAQ since 2008, has been off the air with health issues in recent months.

That means that the station is seeking a new morning host who can reach the 35-54 year-old demo. The job will require at least two year's proven success on the air, and proficiency in digital and social media, storytelling, phone editing, WIDE ORBIT, interviewing, and live broadcasts,

