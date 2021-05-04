Celebrate Mother's Day With Tasha Cobbs Leonard

AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORKS (AURN) announced MONDAY (5/3), it will deliver a MOTHER’S DAY radio special to stations nationwide hosted by multi-Dove, GRAMMY AWARD winning Gospel musician and songwriter TASHA COBBS LEONARD. The two-hour music celebration will take place on SUNDAY, MAY 9th, and will showcase America's most beloved Gospel artists with their heartfelt tributes.

Tasha said in a statement she's excited about the opportunity to host this music celebration as MOTHER’S DAY has always been a special time for her. “I celebrate my mother and have embraced being a mother of her beautiful children. To have the opportunity to share these feelings with all mothers is something I am looking forward to.”

She added, “Celebrating Mothers With Tasha Cobbs Leonard' features guests ANTHONY BROWN, BYRON CAGE, CECE WINANS, CHRISTINA BELL, DARIUS PAULK, DARWIN HOBBS, DEITRICK HADDON, DEON KIPPING, EARNEST PUGH, GROUP FIRE, JEKELYN CARR, JABARI JOHNSON, JERMAINE DOLLY, JOKIA, KEYLA RICHARDSON, KIRK FRANKLIN, MAURICE GRIFFIN, PATRICK DOPSON, PATRICK LUNDY, RENEE SPEARMAN, TAMELA MANN, TITUS SHOWERS, TRAVIS GREENE and TYE TRIBBETT sharing their fondest memories and sentiments about MOTHER’S DAY as well as messages of hope and love."

To listen to “Celebrating Mothers With Tasha Cobbs Leonard” stream AURN Inspirational this

MOTHER’S DAY, SUNDAY, MAY 9th, at 12 Noon/5p (ET) on AURNInspirational.com.

« see more Net News