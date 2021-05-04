Job Seekers Study

The latest WESTWOOD ONE corporate blog features highlights from a FEBRUARY 2021 study of job seekers.

Among the key findings were that passive job seekers (who might consider a new job but are not actively looking) outnumber active job seekers four to one; half of passive job seekers prefer a flexible schedule with at-home and on-site options; passive job seekers are less likely to use online job sites but are most aware of LINKEDIN and INDEED; AM/FM radio reaches over eight out of 10 passive and active job seekers, and 39% of passive job seekers listen to AM/FM radio streaming while half of active job seekers listen to AM/FM radio streaming; and a third of passive job seekers listen to podcasts while 38% of active job seekers are podcast listeners.

