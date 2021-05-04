Lynch

Congratulations to BROKEN BOW RECORDS' DUSTIN LYNCH, who earned 33 new MEDIABASE adds this week for his single, "Thinking 'Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)," making it the most-added at Country radio this week. The single has earned a total of 36 adds to date.

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP President JON LOBA, SVP JOJAMIE HAHR and SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; BROKEN BOW RECORDS VP/Promotion LEE ADAMS and VP/Promotion SHELLEY HARGIS GAINES; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; BROKEN BOW RECORDS Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LAYNA BUNT, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion DAWN FERRIS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion SCOTTY O'BRIEN, Mgr./Group Strategy, Syndication & Secondary Promotion MATTHEW HOLMBERG, and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.

