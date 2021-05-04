Alford

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP SVP/Broadcasting Division Regional Manager ANDY ALFORD is being promoted to President of Broadcasting, effective JUNE 1st. ALFORD, who joined NEXSTAR in JANUARY 2017 when the company acquired MEDIA GENERAL, where he served as VP/GM of NBC affiliate WFLA-TV-MY NETWORK TV affiliate WTTA-TV/TAMPA, will report to Pres./COO/CFO TOM CARTER and will replace the retiring TIM BUSCH. Prmiarily a television company, NEXSTAR owns one radio property, News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO.

“ANDY is an accomplished leader who brings more than thirty years of experience in broadcast management, sales, local news, and programming to his new role at NEXSTAR,” said CARTER. “He has achieved high levels of success throughout his career and has been instrumental in advancing Nexstar’s business objectives and sales leadership and has been responsible for overseeing a considerable number of markets with great success. Our strategy of appointing proven broadcast and digital media leaders with long-term records of delivering industry-leading innovation, distribution and core revenue growth, meticulous M&A integration and enterprise-wide cost management has been fundamental to our consistent ongoing success. Andy’s promotion to the executive management team reflects his outstanding performance and revenue results since he joined NEXSTAR. We are confident in ANDY’s ability to further advance the growth of our Broadcast Division, while extending our legacy of delivering exceptional service to the local communities where we operate and value to our shareholders. We have strong operating teams and a transition plan in place that will benefit from TIM’s and the existing team’s support and will ensure NEXSTAR’s ongoing success.”

“I am extremely grateful to NEXSTAR for giving me the opportunity to lead the nation’s largest broadcast station group,” said ALFORD. “I’m fortunate to be working with a skillful and experienced management team dedicated to growing ratings, revenue and profitability, while providing outstanding journalism and serving the local communities in which we operate. I look forward to working with the incredible group of broadcast professionals that comprise the NEXSTAR Nation and I’m confident we will build on the solid foundation we have established to achieve even greater success.”

