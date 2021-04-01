Layoffs

NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO, operator of News-Talk WNYC-A-F and Classical WQXR/NEW YORK, the NEW JERSEY PUBLIC RADIO stations, podcast producer WNYC STUDIOS, GOTHAMIST, and the JEROME L. GREENE PERFORMANCE SPACE in NEW YORK, has eliminated 14 positions in a move promoted by financial issues, reports CURRENT.

The cuts were blamed on a 27% drop in sponsorship revenue in the pandemic and the prospect of "shouldering a fourth year of losses" in Fiscal Year 2022, according to a FRIDAY (4/30) memo to staff from CEO GOLI SHEIKHOLESLAMI. The moves also include cutting merit raises for senior leadership and staffers making more than $100,000 as well as cutting the company's retirement match for six months. SHEIKHOLESLAMI said that the moves will reduce the station's deficit by $3 million.

Among the laid off employees were Supervising Sr. Producer RICHARD YEH, GOTHAMIST Editor-in-Chief JOHN DEL SIGNORE and Reporter/Editor CHRISTOPHER ROBBINS; and GREENE SPACE Ass't. Prod. Mgr. ALLIE PINEL.

« see more Net News