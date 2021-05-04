Top Of The Heap

The second annual CAPITAL REGION THOMAS EDISON MUSIC AWARDS broadcasted SUNDAY (4/28) from UNIVERSAL PRESERVATION HALL in SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY.

WMHT PUBLIC MEDIA Triple A WEXT/ALBANY, NY won two awards: an EDDIE for Radio Station of the Year and PD/on-air host CHRIS WIENK grabbed one for Radio DJ of the Year.

Local recording artists JOCELYN & CHRIS won three EDDIES: Solo or Duo Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Album of the Year.

