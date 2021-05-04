BMI at LAMC

BMI is presenting a showcase during the 22nd annual LATIN ALTERNATIVE MUSIC CONFERENCE on WEDNESDAY, MAY 5th at 5:30 p (ET).. The eclectic group of songwriters includes ALEX ROSE, GUSTAVO LAUREANO NINA DIOZ, PEHUENCHE and VANESSA ZAMORA. This year’s conference held, MAY 4th-7th, will feature a variety of panels, Q&A’s, workshops and showcases. For more information and to view the BMI Showcase on MAY 5th, go here.

The BMI Showcase will feature PUERTO RICAN LATIN trap and R&B sensation ALEX ROSE, genre-bending PUERTO RICAN singer/songwriter GUSTAVO LAUREANO, MEXICAN hip-hop MC NINA DIOZ, MEXICAN pop rock singer/songwriter PEHUENCHE and MEXICAN pop songstress VANESSA ZAMORA.



Commented VMI VP Creative LATIN JESUS GONZALEZ, “BMI has been a proud supporter of the LAMC for years and our efforts are aligned in elevating and providing a platform for our LATINX songwriting community. This year’s BMI Showcase will shine a spotlight on some of the brightest and most diverse emerging talent in LATIN music and will give viewers an opportunity to hear a fusion of unique sounds blending elements of hip-hop, trap, rock, pop, alternative and reggaetón.”

