Eric Meier (l) and Jeff Luckoff (r)

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has promoted GRAND RAPIDS, MI Market Pres. JEFF LUCKOFF to statewide oversight of the company's MICHIGAN local media clusters, reporting to SVP TODD LAWLEY.

In addition, TOWNSQUARE upped ERIC MEIER from regional digital specialist to Director Of Content for its MICHIGAN properties. He will oversee all content, working with the local creators of the company’s 24 local media brands in MICHIGAN.

LAWLEY commented, “In a very short amount of time, JEFF has reset the culture, made key hires, and built a foundation that is unlocking the full potential of our market leading online and on-air brands. We are now challenging him to unlock the full potential of our statewide footprint ."

Added LUCKOFF, “We have incredible talent and local brands throughout the state. I am fortunate for the opportunity to utilize TOWNSQUARE’s footprint to deepen our impact on the community and further deliver better results for our advertisers. I am honored to be leading such an extraordinary team.”

TOWNSQUARE COO Local Media ERIK HELLUM added, “JEFF has quickly made his mark with a focus on talent, culture and performance. Given his vision and extensive relationships throughout the state, I am confident that he will work very well with our TOWNSQUARE MICHIGAN team to maximize our unparalleled assets in that state.”

Said MEIER, “It's a dream come true to work with the Directors Of Content and Digital Managing Editors across MICHIGAN on the most legendary brands. Having just one of these on your resume would be a capstone achievement. To be associated with all of them is beyond compare. I’m ready to stand tall with the team that rocks the Mitten!”



Added LAWLEY, “ERIC essentially created this opportunity by generating best-in-class results working with our teams in many local markets. In this new role, he will help our great MICHIGAN content teams continue to build momentum.”



TOWNSQUARE SVP/Programming KURT JOHNSON said, “Through his years of increasing responsibility in the company, ERIC's become a proven performer several times over. I’m thrilled to have him collaborate with all of our 24 local brands in MICHIGAN. The best is yet to come!”



SVP/Digital JARED WILLIG added, “TOWNSQUARE’s mantra is local first across digital, radio, and events for communities around the U.S. ERIC is the perfect leader for our content and programming across his home state of MICHIGAN.”



MEIER started at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA as brand manager of AC WLZW and Classic Hits WODZ in UTICA, NY. He became Digital Managing Editor of the company’s UTICA stations, transferred to the company’s KALAMAZOO stations in 2016, and was promoted to regional digital specialist in 2019.

« see more Net News