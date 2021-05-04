The Encouragers

Every MONDAY, the radio group on the CLUBHOUSE app called “THE ENCOURAGERS” hosts a radio rally at 7p (ET)/4p (PT). The purpose of the group is to encourage radio professionals and to them network and grow their careers in radio.

The co-hosts for the live event are Country KFRG/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO, CA afternoon co-host HEATHER FROGLEAR, RAINMAKER PATHWAY CONSULTING WORKS Pres. LOYD FORD, and Country WUBE (B-105)/CINCINNATI afternoon star JESSE TACK. They welcome two guests from radio each MONDAY to the one-hour live event.

This coming MONDAY, MAY 10th, they welcome LORI LEWIS MEDIA Pres. LORI LEWIS and ZAPOLEON CONSULTING Pres. GUY ZAPOLEON.

You can join “THE ENCOURAGERS” directly on the CLUBHOUSE APP. Check out the full guest schedule for MAY and JUNE now at RainmakerPathway.com.

