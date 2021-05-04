Two Days Of Bones

iHEARTMEDIA/PREMIERE national Country personality BOBBY BONES will be the namesake of a two-day, two-city festival called "BOBBYFEST." It's set for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th at WHITEWATER AMPHITHEATER in NEW BRAUNFELS, TX and SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5th at WAVE, a live music venue, bar and restaurant in downtown WICHITA, KS. Performers will include Country artists RUSSELL DICKERSON and MADDIE & TAE, as well as BONES' duo, BOBBY BONES & THE RAGING IDIOTS.

The fest is being described as a "day-long, family friendly event in each city with entertainment and activities earlier in the day leading into the mainstage acts." Tickets go on sale FRIDAY, MAY 7th at 10a (CT) at TICKETMASTER.com, with a pre-sale happening TODAY (5/4) for subscribers of BONES's BTEAM newsletter.

