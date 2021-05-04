Christian Music Broadcaster's Annual Conference

CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS annual conference called Momentum happens in JUNE (6/2-6/4) in ORLANDO. Deadlines are approaching. Attendees staying at the conference on-site hotel, SAPPHIRE FALLS, have until MAY 12th to book a room at the discounted rate. MAY12th at 12p (CT) there'll be a special All Things Momentum Webinar where attendees will learn more about what to expect. Momentum registration closes MAY 21st. More information, scheduled speakers, sessions, and artist performances here.

