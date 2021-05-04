Sounds

CAPITOL RECORDS, the flagship label of CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP (CMG) has hired SOLOMON SOUNDS as SVP/A&R. SOUNDS is a highly-regarded creative executive that has discovered and managed numerous artists, singers, songwriters and producers. Based in the company’s NEW YORK offices he will sign and develop artists for the company, as well as oversee recording projects for new and established CAPITOL artists.

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP Chairman & CEO JEFF VAUGHN stated, “SOLOMON’s proven instinct for identifying impactful artists and his ability to nurture their creativity aligns perfectly with our mission at CAPITOL. His successes to date reflect our shared commitment to artists from all corners of the pop music landscape, which is more dynamic and diverse than ever. Everyone at CAPITOL joins me in welcoming SOLOMON to the team.”

SOLOMON SOUNDS said, “I’m truly excited to build upon the rich history of CAPITOL RECORDS, and help usher in a new era filled with artists who are pushing the boundaries of creativity and new ways of accomplishing their dreams and goals. JEFF VAUGHN is assembling a powerhouse team, and I’m grateful to him for believing in my talents and trusting me to help the label grow in the years to come.”

