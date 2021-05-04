Nominees Announced

The nominees for the 2021 PEABODY AWARDS have been announced by the GRADY COLLEGE OF JOURNALISM AND MASS COMMUNICATION at the UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA. 30 winners will be named in an online presentation in JUNE.

“During an incredibly turbulent and difficult year, these nominees rose to the occasion and delivered compelling and empowering stories,” said Board of Jurors Chair MARTHA NELSON. “From COVID-19 coverage to poignant explorations of identity, each nominee not only told a powerful story but also made a significant impact on media programming and the cultural landscape. We’re thrilled to recognize their outstanding and inspiring work.”

“PEABODY is proud to continue its tradition of recognizing diverse and emerging voices, those telling powerful stories that audiences need to engage with and hear,” said Exec. Dir. JEFFREY JONES. “Once again, our nominees offer moral clarity for how we as ethical citizens might respond.”

Radio and podcasting nominees include:

FLOODLINES, THE ATLANTIC

LANGUAGE KEEPERS, EMERGENCE MAGAZINE

MIC DROP, CBC PODCASTS

POST REPORTS: THE LIFE OF GEORGE FLOYD, THE WASHINGTON POST

THE LAND THAT NEVER HAS BEEN YET, SCENE ON RADIO/PRX

THE PROMISE: Season 2, NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO

THIS AMERICAN LIVE, #713: Made to Be Broken, Act 1 -- Time Bandit, THIS AMERICAN LIFE-WBEZ/CHICAGO

UNFINISHED: DEEP SOUTH, STITCHER, MARKET ROAD FILMS

« see more Net News