Consent Decrees

Four more radio station licensees have agreed to Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle online public file violations.

CUSTER COUNTY COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION (KMTA-A and KYUS-F/MILES CITY, MT), DAVID W. LAYNE (WXJK/FARMVILLE, VA), SAN LUIS VALLEY BROADCASTING, INC. (KSLV-F/DEL NORTE, CO and KYDN/MONTE VISTA, CO), and WEST DES MOINES COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT (KWDM/WEST DES MOINES, IA) have agreed to the Consent Decrees; The agreements, as with several previous settlements issued by the FCC, require development and adherence to a compliance plan but do not assess fines.

