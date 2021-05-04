Sold

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY is selling W285FB/BELLEVUE, TN to NASHVILLE'S SPORTSRADIO, INC. for $65,614 ($1,000 down, $5,614 to pay off a lease to AMERICAN TOWERS, $59,000 at closing). The primary station will be Sports WNSR-A (NASHVILLE'S SPORTSRADIO)/BRENTWOOD-NASHVILLE.

In other filings with the FCC, CUMULUS spinoff trust THE MAINSTAY STATION TRUST LLC has closed on the sale of Sports WTOD (106.5 THE TICKET)/DELTA-TOLEDO, OH to DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION for $110,000. THE TICKET's programming has moved to WQQO-HD2-W264AK/TOLEDO, while WTOD is planning a relaunch.

And LA FAVORITA RADIO NETWORK, INC. has closed on the transfer of KAFY-A/BAKERSFIELD, CA and K222DH/DELANO, CA to AOTS HOLDINGS, INC (TORRES MEDIA GROUP, LLC) in exchange for the 5% of the seller held by TORRES.

« see more Net News