Barish (Photo: Sarah Crowley/At Will Media)

AT WILL MEDIA has named veteran podcast development executive JENNY BARISH as Sr. Director of Business Development & Strategy. BARISH was most recently Director of Business Development at STITCHER and previously worked at PANOPLY, ACAST, and MIDROLL MEDIA.



“JENNY BARISH’s remarkable achievements in every aspect of the podcasting space, from advertising to content acquisition, make her an invaluable addition to our growing team,” says AT WILL MEDIA CEO WILL MALNATI. “As a key driver in the success of some of the largest podcast production houses, we’re excited to have her build upon AT WILL MEDIA’s success in Originals and Production Services.”

