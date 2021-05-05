COLEMAN INSIGHTS Pres. WARREN KURTZMAN has released the second round of findings in the company's "Contemporary Music Super Study." The Pop genre continues to have the biggest share of the top 100, rising from 35% to 40% this year. Hip Hop/R&B looks even stronger this year than in two previous studies, and Country appears to be taking a turn for the worse. Last year, Country’s 27% presence in the Top 100 among suburban consumers represented a tripling from 9% in the first "Contemporary Super Study." This year, the same figure plummeted to 7%.

The in-depth results report can be found in the TUESDAYS WITH COLEMAN blog, and COLEMAN will host a deep dive webinar into the results on THURSDAY, MAY 13th at 2p (ET)/11a (PT). Register to participate here.

