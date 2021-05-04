The Rebel launches

As expected, LYNCHBURG MEDIA PARTNERS Hot AC WKHF/LYNCHBURG, VA, has flipped to Country as "93.7 THE REBEL." As reported last month (NET NEWS 4/26), the station stunted for a few weeks with CHRISTMAS music ahead of the change to what a FACEBOOK page for the new format describes as "a station whose goal is to rebel against the same ole Country radio." That same page describes the music mix as "New Country, the icons who’ve blazed the Country music trail and the outlaws who’ve never found a place in NASHVILLE."

The station kicked off with 5,000 songs commercial-free. A half hour this afternoon (5/4) included TEDDY ROBB, LEANN RIMES, ZAC BROWN BAND, CLINT BLACK, JON PARDI and BRYAN WHITE. Listen here.

The station was sold by TODD ROBINSON's WVJT LLC on APRIL 14th to LYNCHBURG MEDIA PARTNERS, who, under the 93.7 KHF branding, began playing holiday music.

