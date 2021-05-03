New CKHK logo

On MONDAY (5/3), EVANOV COMMUNICATIONS flipped formats or repositioned four of its Soft AC stations in CANADA previously branded as "THE JEWEL," according to local newspaper THE REVIEW. CKHK (JEWEL 107.7)/HAWKESBURY, ONTARIO and CHRC (JEWEL 92.5)/CLARENCE-ROCKLAND, ONTARIO are now Country as "HOT COUNTRY 107.7" and "HOT COUNTRY 92.5," respectively.

CHSV (JEWEL 106.7)/HUDSON-SAINT-LAZARE, QUEBEC and CJWL (JEWEL 98.5)/OTTAWA ONTARIO remain AC, now branded as "LITE 106.7" and "LITE 98.5," respectively. THE REVIEW reports that those stations "will retain the best elements of the former JEWEL, while skewing younger and be more current in its soft, melodic, Pop sound. The stations will maintain their local orientation. While the music spans from the late '70s to today, LITE will include more current hits from artists such as ED SHEERAN, LADY GAGA, SAM SMITH and THE WEEKND."

