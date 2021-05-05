Caliente 101.5

COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA will celebrate CINCO DE MAYO TODAY with a fun immersive theme as the station rebrands to CALIENTE 101.5. The stunt kicks off with MIGUEL and HOLLY at 6a (ET) and will last all day with Street Mixes and station-themed promos. Twice an hour, CALIENTE 101.5 will give listeners a chance to take swings at our caliente pinatas where they can score prizes.

Said WPOI Brand Manager WILL CALDER, “CINCO DE MAYO is the perfect day to just break all the rules and celebrate living.”



After today, CALIENTE 101.5 will be no more and HOT 101.5 will return to their regularly scheduled programming.

