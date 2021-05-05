Community Broadcasters

COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS in ORANGEBURG, SC, is looking for a superstar Operations Manager for its Country WGFG (105.3 THE CAT) station.

The position includes overseeing programming, morning co-host on WGFG, plus production, remote appearances and managing digital assets. Send resume and aircheck to President JIM LEVEN.

Former OM/morning co-host MIKE MONTGOMERY is recuperating from a severe stroke he suffered on MARCH 20th. His sister has set up a fundraising account for his medical bills here.

COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS is an equal opportunity employer.

