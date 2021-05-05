-
Community Broadcasters/Orangeburg, SC, Seeks OM For WGFG (Cat Country)
COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS in ORANGEBURG, SC, is looking for a superstar Operations Manager for its Country WGFG (105.3 THE CAT) station.
The position includes overseeing programming, morning co-host on WGFG, plus production, remote appearances and managing digital assets. Send resume and aircheck to President JIM LEVEN.
Former OM/morning co-host MIKE MONTGOMERY is recuperating from a severe stroke he suffered on MARCH 20th. His sister has set up a fundraising account for his medical bills here.
COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS is an equal opportunity employer.