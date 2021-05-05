GRACE BROADCAST SALES are marking the 30th Anniversary edition of “Above & Beyond,” a collection of 20 one-minute vignettes profiling MEDAL OF HONOR recipients for MEMORIAL DAY (5/31). A companion music bed is also provided for stations wanting to give sponsors longer adjacencies or to piggy-back multiple sponsor messages.

According to owner/creative director ROD SCHWARTZ, “It’s the first series we created, in MAY 1991. It remains a personal favorite, and a favorite of many of our station clients,"



The vignettes are offered on a first-come, first-served, market-exclusive basis. Additional information, including a free demo and short promotional video, can be found here.

GRACE BROADCAST SALES currently produces more than 100 campaigns consisting of short-form audio features for holidays, seasonal celebrations, and special events, for radio stations across the U.S. and CANADA.

